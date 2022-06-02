Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal beach

The Montreal Beach & Bar At The Village au Pied-du-Courant Are Reopening This Week

You can watch the fireworks at La Ronde from the sand.

Senior Editor
A crowd at Village au Pied-du-Courant. Right: A couple walks on a path in the Village au Pied-du-Courant with the Jacques Cartier bridge in the background.

Village au Pied-du-Courant

Sandwiched between a busy stretch of rue Notre-Dame Est and the rail yards of the Port of Montreal, the Village au Pied-du-Courant is quite literally an oasis in a desert of asphalt and iron. The Montreal beach, bar and venue reclaims some of the best views of the river and Jacques Cartier Bridge for the enjoyment of residents.

And it's coming back for its ninth year.

Starting Saturday, June 4, Montrealers will once again be able to access the site for free, grab a drink and snack at the buvette, and repose in the sand while enjoying some music.

The complete 2022 program will unfold on the site's Facebook page, but it has hosted a craft market, live performances, and parties in years past.

The Village au Pied-du-Courant will be open Thursday to Sunday, in addition to Wednesday evenings in July, when guests can capitalize on the site's great view of the International des Feux Loto-Québec fireworks competition.

Organizers' mission with the village is the "reappropriation of the riverbank," which is otherwise cut off from the rest of the Ville-Marie borough by car and industrial rail infrastructure.

Borough residents are pushing for the city to invest in greater public access to the river. Advocates' proposals include a new beach near the Quai de l'Horloge in the Old Port and an elevated riverwalk.

Get the deets on the Village au Pied-du-Courant below.

Where: access near the intersection of rue Fullum and rue Notre-Dame E., Montreal, QC

When: Thursday to Sunday beginning June 4, 2022, and Wednesday evenings in July

Website

