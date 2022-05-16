Montreal's Lachine Canal Is Getting A Pop-Up Bar With Brunch & Cocktails Inspired By Tulum
Sip tropical drinks on the sand! 🌴
Montrealers will be able to luxuriate on the sand and pop bottles at a pop-up beach club on the Lachine Canal during Grand Prix weekend. From June 16 to 19, Tulum-inspired cocktails, brunch, and music will flow at Playa Patrón. The space is promising a beach getaway without leaving the city.
Guests who opt for the weekend brunch will be treated to a three-course meal by the former head chef of NÜ Tulum, Cesar Castañeda, and three handcrafted tequila cocktails, like a daisy 75, paloma, and colada, from either noon to 2 p.m. or from 2 to 4 p.m.
The brunch menu features a first course of sea bass paired with either passion fruit aguachile (a fruit-based ceviche), or red pepper purée and salicornia (also known as sea asparagus). The second course features pork belly and tacos, while the dessert options include marquesita, a Mexican crepe filled with cajeta caramel sauce, condensed milk, jam, chocolate, or cheese.
A vegan menu is also available with cured watermelon and aguachile or salicornia, potatoes al ajillo (with garlic sauce), and chile tacos. The dessert features smoked mango with coconut, ginger, and avocado puree.
From 5 to 11 p.m., tropical house DJs Spencer Brown, Stephan Jolk, and Le Youth will turn up the volume and turn the beach space into a dance party. Attendees will get one tequila-based welcome cocktail. Mexican street food, cocktails, and mocktails will be available for purchase.
Elegant tropical/beach attire is requested, along with sand-appropriate footwear. Tickets must be booked in advance.
Playa Patrón
A table laid out with pink tequila-based cocktails and colourful lunch dishes.
Mike Mercado | Courtesy of Patrón Tequila.
When: June 16 - 19
Where: Bassin Peel, 1055 rue de la Commune Ouest
Cost: $125 for brunch (either 12 - 2 p.m., or 2 - 4 p.m.), $35 for the dance party (5 - 11 p.m.)