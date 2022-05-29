This Ethereal Montreal Terrasse Promises To 'Transport You To The Beaches Of Tulum'
It's only here until the end of summer!
This summer's trend is escapism. In the months to come, Montreal is set to see severalevents and pop-up gathering places offering the illusion of travel to sunnier locales. The latest example is Greenwood Summerhouse, a seasonal reinvention of TIME Supper Club's Montreal terrasse that promises a hip blend of Caribbean and Mediterranean vibes.
Greenwood is the passion project of some of the biggest names in the Montreal club and bar scene; Steve Havitov from TIME Supper Club, Tongue Bui from JIAO and École Privée and Jamie Sunny want to bring your soul and your tastebuds on a trip to Tulum.
"I was charmed by the atmosphere of the restaurants during a trip to Tulum, I wanted the guests of the Greenwood to feel somewhere else and have a unique experience," said Tongue Bui in a press release.
A menu of appetizers and light bites inspired by the Mediterranean was designed by Chef John Zoumis from Babacool MTL, with key callouts including the beef tartar (filet mignon, marrow bone, truffle, caviar, parmesan), lobster tail Rockefeller, beef entrecote and bulgogi ribs. Brunch is also available on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The drinks menu was done by Kevin Demers and features classic items, like a margarita, spritz and piña colada, plus some Greenwood twist to favourite cocktails, like a passion fruit mojito.
The design of the space is the work of firm Anonymous Concepts. Photos shared with MTL Blog show cascading flowers, drooping greenery and pendant lanterns lining the terrasse, giving it an almost ethereal appearance — like a distant, abundant hanging refuge.
Greenwood Summerhouse in Montreal.Courtesy of Greenwood Summerhouse
A retractable roof means you'll be covered on rainy days and can soak in the sunshine on those glorious peak summer days.
Greenwood Summerhouse will keep its house beats thumping into the wee hours of the morning every day it's open.
Greenwood Summerhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 729, rue de la Cathédrale, Montreal, QC
When: May 26 to September 4, 2022
- Wednesday to Saturday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Brunch on Sunday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.