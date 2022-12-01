The Montreal Metro's Place-d'Armes Station Is Now Closed — Here's What Else You Need To Know
The station is closed for most of December. Expect bus service and traffic disruptions too. 🙃
Place-d'Armes station on the Montreal metro is closed from December 1 to 20 to make way for COP15, taking place in the adjacent Palais des congrès. The STM said it temporarily shuttered the station at the request of authorities. Orange-line trains will otherwise run normally.
The Palais des congrès is now the epicentre of a large security operation in anticipation of the arrival of as many as 12,000 delegates for the United Nations biodiversity conference. That means some additional bus route and traffic interruptions.
There's a no-bus-stop zone extending about two blocks in each direction from the convention centre. As a result, lines 55, 129, 361, 363 and 365 will see route changes or stop cancellations through December 20.
A map of downtown Montreal showing the COP15 security perimeter and the zone surrounding the Palais des congrès where there will be no bus stops.STM
Meanwhile, rues Saint-Antoine and Saint-Urbain and avenue Viger will all see lane closures around the Palais. Drivers will have to squeeze into just one lane on Saint-Antoine and Viger, and one lane in each direction on Saint-Urbain until January 20.
The small streets to the west and east of Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, the public plaza just to the west of the centre, will also close until mid-January.
Both the City of Montreal and the STM have warned of more potential traffic and service changes in the case of unplanned security situations.
The transit company encourages users to stay up to date on bus and metro changes by checking its website or Twitter.