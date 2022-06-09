The Montreal SPCA Is Hosting Free Cat, Dog, And Other Small Animal Adoptions On June 10
Over 100 animals are looking for homes.
The Montreal SPCA wants to help you and your family find a furry friend without any fuss this summer. Around 50 cats, 20 rabbits, 10 dogs, and 60 small animals, including mice, degus, guinea pigs, turtles, and rats, will all be up for adoption on June 10 at no cost and with no appointment needed. Adoption counsellors will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help families find the perfect new pet.
"The goal of the free day is to find each of our residents a loving family. During the adoption process, people can make a monetary contribution of their choice to help our mission [to rescue and care for abandoned and abused animals]," said Montreal SPCA Executive Director Élise Desaulniers.
All of the animals have been examined by a vet. The dogs and cats are neutered, microchipped, and have been vaccinated. The rabbits are also sterilized.
The dogs available for adoption are all medium to large build and need homes with kids no younger than 16. Each dog has undergone a behavioral evaluation and many require ongoing monitoring.
A second visit to the SPCA may be needed to complete an adoption. During that second meeting, all household members would have to attend, including children, roommates, and other dogs to make sure the pup would get along well with all members of a new household.
Adoptive families can bring a transport cage or buy one from the SPCA. You'll need to bring a valid ID, like a health insurance card or driver's license, to complete the adoption process.
SPCA No-Fee Friday
When: June 10, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: Montreal SPCA, 5215, rue Jean-Talon W. (near Namur metro station)