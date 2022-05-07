The Montreal SPCA Is Looking For Forever Families For These 4 Dashing Doggos
Meet Momo, Jax, Red and Dayia! 🐶
The Montreal SPCA has been serving the animal community for over 100 years, taking immense care of some of the goodest boys and girls.
If you've been thinking about expanding your family and adopting a fur baby of your own, the SPCA currently has four adorable dogs looking for their forever homes.
The SPCA always asks anyone looking to adopt a new pet to "evaluate the costs related to having a dog: food, veterinary appointments, grooming products, accessories," the Montreal SPCA wrote on their website — considering it is quite the commitment.
In addition to the added responsibility, there are fees involved with adopting from the SPCA. Adoption fees range from $50 to $525 depending on whether the animal is still a puppy, a dog over eight months, or if it's a compassionate adoption.
If you've got the space, both in your home and heart, and the means to adopt and care for an animal, then these cute doggos could potentially become part of your fam jam for good!
Momo
Introducing Momo!
Momo is a 9-month-old male dog that deserves all the good boy treats in the world. Momo is a mix and is quite active, however, he'd still be great for an apartment space. The cutest boy is also great with other dogs and would require two to three hours of exercise per day on average.
Momo is also not the most comfortable being left alone and is good for families without young children. He is not declawed and can grow to weigh up to 44 pounds.
Jax
Meet Jax!
Jax is a 6-year-old dog with an "old soul," as described by the SPCA on Instagram. Jax is quite vocal, so he'd be best suited for a family without young children who live in a home only. The doggo isn't comfortable being left alone just yet and would need about two to three hours of exercise a day, especially considering he's gotten quite chunky.
The SPCA said, "Thanks to his (very) good appetite, Jax has become somewhat plump. In fact, climbing stairs is now a challenge for him. He is looking for a family who will help him lose weight with regular walks, a diet and games or activities."
Red
Say "woof" to Red!
Red is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is just the goodest girl. She currently weighs nearly 52 pounds and is good for either a home or an apartment with a separate entrance.
Red has experience with kids over 16 years old, and may or may not be the most comfortable around other dogs and cats. She is currently not yet comfortable being left alone and would require an average of two to three hours of exercise per day.
Dayia
Last but not least, Dayia!
Dayia is a seven-year-old mix weighing in at nearly 84 pounds. She can be quite vocal, however, she is good for an apartment or home, preferably one in the countryside or with a fenced-in yard, the SPCA said.
She is used to being around kids 16 years old or more and can live with cats.
Dayia is both sweet and affectionate, and "adores to play ball with her favourite humans and, because she's so smart, she loves to learn new tricks," the SPCA wrote. "She'll do anything for a treat (she just can't get enough!). Full of energy, Dayia will be more than happy to take you for a walk or some outdoor exercise."
Please note that adoptions are by appointment only and can be booked here.