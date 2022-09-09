A Parti Québécois Candidate In Laval Admitted To Taking Part In Explicit Adult Content
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said she has his "full support."
On September 9, 2022, the Parti Québécois (PQ) leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon offered his full support to Andréanne Fiola, a PQ candidate in Laval-des-Rapides following Courrier Laval's newsbreak that Fiola had previously taken part in pornographic content published to PornHub and other platforms.
Fiola, who has been in the political game since the age of 16, ran for municipal elections in both 2017 and 2021. While her focus remains on her candidacy for the Laval riding, Andréanne shed light on her past appearance in explicit adult content in a recent Facebook post.
"Several months ago, I participated in the production of explicit digital content that was broadcast on several adult platforms," Fiola wrote. "These actions were done without showing my face in order to preserve my anonymity. Although I fully assume my actions and choices, the content was removed at my request a while ago as I no longer wish to expose my privacy in this way."
Andréanne went on to apologize to those affected around her and vowed to never make such decisions again. Fiola also thanked Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for his support and is set on continuing with her campaign to "earn the trust of the citizens of Laval-des-Rapides."
\u201cJe tiens \u00e0 offrir mon appui entier \u00e0 notre candidate dans Laval-des-Rapides, Andr\u00e9anne Fiola. C'est une jeune femme engag\u00e9e et brillante, qui sensibilise des 100e de milliers de personnes aux causes de l\u2019ind\u00e9pendance et de l\u2019environnement. Continue ton excellent travail Andr\u00e9anne\u201d— Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (@Paul St-Pierre Plamondon) 1662728497
In his tweet, Plamondon stated that Andréanne is a "committed and brilliant young woman who is raising awareness of independence and the environment among many people."