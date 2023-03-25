The Quebec Weather Forecast Is Calling For Up To 20 cm Of Snow This Weekend
WE'VE HAD ENOUGH!
While it's officially springtime in Quebec, it appears as if the lingering winter weather isn't bowing out as gracefully as we'd hoped. The Quebec weather forecast is calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow and it's safe to say we've all about had enough of this wintry nonsense.
The Weather Network says that another "messy system" is set to bring in more snow, rain and ice to parts of southern Quebec and Ontario.
"After only a brief pause, active spring weather returns to Ontario and Quebec this weekend in the form of a messy Texas low that will deliver rain, ice, snow, and gusty winds to parts of the provinces."
Quebec is expected to be hit with snowfall starting the morning of Saturday, March 25 with conditions switching over to light rain in the evening.
In addition to the unwanted snowfall, winds with gusts of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour are also expected. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for various parts of the province including the Laurentians, Quebec City, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Charlevoix and Lanaudière, to name a few.
As for Montreal, The Weather Network states that five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected on Saturday with roughly one to three millimetres of rain.
Luckily, the Montreal weather forecast is calling for warmer temps and sunny skies come the week of March 27 — with temperatures sitting around the five degree Celsius range.
