You & Your Crew Can Rent An STM Bus To Pull Up To The Club In True MTL Fashion
Forget a limo, rent an STM bus.
Move aside limos, there's a cooler way to get around Montreal streets now: by renting an STM bus. That's right, you and your group of friends can rent an STM bus to pull up to your next function.
Bus rentals are available for rental during the week between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m and 24/7 on weekends.
The STM confirmed with MTL Blog that it's possible for an individual or a group to rent a bus for personal reasons, as long as all the terms and conditions are followed.
To start off, a maximum of 55 people are allowed on board at once. That includes 30 seated and 25 standing.
The rules of conduct while on the bus include no smoking, drinking alcohol or doing drugs, no music (sigh), no decorations of any sort are allowed to be hung up, and all passengers must maintain a "respectful conduct and noise level."
So basically, you can't turn it into a party bus. But, you can take it to get to a party — so long as the bus isn't used to travel:
- To Montréal Trudeau Airport. Only 747 airport shuttle buses are authorized
- To any neighbourhood and/or municipality where by-laws prohibit bus circulation
- Along certain narrow streets and/or with hairpin bends
- Along any unpaved, non-rideable roads
- To private parking lot (unless prior authorization is obtained from owner)
As for prices, it's $198 an hour plus taxes for groups, for a minimum of three consecutive hours. And for non-profit groups, it's $165 an hour plus taxes, for a minimum of two consecutive hours. Note that "additional fees apply when buses are rented for night-time transportation."
You can find all the additional terms and conditions on the STM's website.
To apply to rent an STM bus, you can fill out the official form and send it to ctrlduparc@stm.info. The form asks simple questions such as the date of your event, the number of passengers, the description of your activity and the destination(s).