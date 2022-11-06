Search on MTL Blog

A Parachutist Died In Victoriaville After A Failed Landing Attempt

The man was 39.

Staff Writer
A Sûreté du Québec car.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Near midday on Saturday, November 5, a 39-year-old parachutist had a fatal accident near the Victoriaville airport road. The man struck a post during his descent, according to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson.

He was quickly transported to a hospital, where his death was confirmed. Investigators were sent to the scene to determine exactly what happened, and their investigation is ongoing, the SQ spokesperson said.

CBC reported that the man was an experienced parachutist who had attempted the fatal jump on his own.

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
