A Parachutist Died In Victoriaville After A Failed Landing Attempt
Near midday on Saturday, November 5, a 39-year-old parachutist had a fatal accident near the Victoriaville airport road. The man struck a post during his descent, according to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson.
He was quickly transported to a hospital, where his death was confirmed. Investigators were sent to the scene to determine exactly what happened, and their investigation is ongoing, the SQ spokesperson said.
CBC reported that the man was an experienced parachutist who had attempted the fatal jump on his own.