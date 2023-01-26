The Suspect In The Murder Of A 61-Year-Old Woman In Montreal Is Her Relative, Police Say
It's Montreal's first homicide of 2023.
A 28-year-old man is in custody following the murder of a 61-year-old woman in Montreal’s Centre-Sud neighbourhood Wednesday. Police say they’re family members.
The woman’s death represents the city’s first homicide of 2023. Her body was found in an apartment on rue Fullum near the intersection with rue de Rouen in the borough of Ville-Marie Wednesday morning.
Police initially labelled her death suspicious but later determined she had been murdered. Investigators met with an individual an SPVM spokesperson Wednesday called an "important witness" who police later confirmed is the principal suspect.
He is set to appear in court Thursday under charges to be determined by the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales, police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils told the media. She added that the 28-year-old had no prior criminal record.