Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

There's An Anti-Curfew Protest Happening In Montreal Tonight

The protest starts at 10 p.m. on Saturday night — the same time curfew begins.

There's An Anti-Curfew Protest Happening In Montreal Tonight
Alex Melki via MTL Blog | Instagram

To ring in 2022, Premier François Legault re-imposed a province-wide curfew starting on New Year's Eve. Quebecers are now told to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are subject to a $1000 to $6000 fine if caught outside during these hours unless they meet the government's exemption criteria.

And it seems as though many are not happy to have to undergo yet another curfew in Quebec. So much so that an anti-curfew protest in Montreal is already planned for 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, at 770 rue Sherbrooke Ouest.

And this won't be the first of its kind in Montreal — various anti-curfew protests took place in the city back in April 2021.

MTL Blog spoke with the organizer of the protest, the one behind the @montrealcurfewprotest Instagram page.

When asked why they chose to organize such a protest, they said "I hate the government. People have been fired for being unvaccinated and never testing positive while individuals who test positive but are vaccinated can work and spread the virus."

"I speak for a voice of a generation when I say that our youth is being stolen away from us, as well as our sacred individual freedoms. The mismanagement of this crisis does not just have people mad, it has us livid," they continued.

The organizer said the goal of the protest is to make the government "listen."

"People are not going to stand around and ask for their freedoms anymore; only for so long the Federal and Provincial government can ignore the demands of its people without feeling said anger and reaping what they have sown."

"The demands are that they repeal restrictions of all sorts and allow for people to live life with minimal intervention. Specifically; a repeal of curfew, a repeal of vaccine passports, a repeal of mandatory closures and a repeal of restrictions upon private gatherings- those are the most seminal issues."

The organizer is "encouraging demonstrators to wear masks, but for other reasons; demonstrators constitute a younger demographic, and statistically, said demographic is significantly less likely to experience critical effects from COVID — especially if vaccinated."

They ended by stressing that "if a protestor is directly in contact or frequently in contact with someone who is immunocompromised or extremely at risk, that is up to their discretion to make responsible decisions."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Igloofest Montreal 2022 Has Officially Been Cancelled

Guess you'll have to find somewhere else to wear your colourful snowsuit...

@mathilde.wdl | Instagram, @dothedaniel | Instagram

Sad news for all music festival lovers in the city. After the announcements of the province-wide curfew, the closure of restaurants, and indoor gatherings being prohibited, it is now the turn of the winter festival Igloofest Montreal 2022 to report its cancellation for this year's edition.

In an Instagram story on December 30, following François Legault's 5 p.m. press conference that day, Igloofest announced that the event usually held in the Old Port of Montreal has indicated that it will not be able to receive festival-goers between January 13 and February 5 due to new health measures.

Keep Reading Show less

Private Gatherings In Quebec: Here's What Is And Isn't Allowed Right Now

Outdoor gatherings are still permitted — for now!

Irina Brester | Dreamstime

This December 30, it felt as though a massive wave smacked the province as the provincial government announced the arrival of even stricter health measures. In addition to the implementation of the curfew, changes regarding private gatherings in Quebec have been made and come into effect on December 31.

"The vast majority of Quebecers respect the instructions, but there is a minority who do not follow the instructions. Even if private gatherings are prohibited, we know that a minority will party very late. It will be all Quebecers who will suffer the consequences," wrote the Prime Minister in a Facebook post.

Keep Reading Show less

Happy 2022 — Quebec's Daily COVD-19 Case Count Just Broke Its Highest-Ever Record... Again

This marks the fifth record-breaking day in a row.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

New year, same continuous record-breaking numbers for our province. On January 1, Quebec's daily COVID-19 case count saw the highest number we've seen since the start of the pandemic, reporting 17,122 new infections in the past 24 hours.

For the first time, Quebec announced over 17,000 new daily cases. The previous record was broken the day prior when the province reported 16,461 new cases. This marks five days in a row that Quebec has shattered its daily record.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Reported 16,461 New COVID-19 Cases — Another Record

This is the fourth record-breaking day in a row.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

As a province-wide curfew comes into effect, Quebec is reporting 16,461 new COVID-19 cases, breaking its record for the fourth day in a row.

Quebec announced that it had surpassed the 14,000 daily case mark for the first time on December 30. It broke the 13,000 case barrier in its December 29 report and the 12,000 case mark on December 28.

Keep Reading Show less