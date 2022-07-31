Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

These 6 Shows At Montreal's Anime Convention Will Let You Power Up Your Inner Geek

There are burlesque shows, cosplay competitions, stand-up comedians and more.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Quebec-based J-Pop idol group Ice Qream. Right: The packed convention floor at Palais des Congrés.

@otakuthonmontreal | Instagram, Dan Pham | Courtesy of Otakuthon.

Montreal's 2022 Otakuthon reanimates at the Palais des Congrés for the first time in two years from August 5 to 7 with a full line-up of activities and guests celebrating Japanese pop culture. There's something for every anime, manga, and j-pop fan, from stand-up comedy and burlesque shows to cosplay competitions and even a video game live orchestra performance. Here are a few highlights:

​BurlesGeek

When: August 5, 10 p.m.

Where: Room 517CD

Reason to go: Montreal’s first geek-themed burlesque troupe will bring your favourite pop-culture characters to life for a striptease comedy show. Bubbly hosts Uma & Selma Gahd will be joined on stage by Zyra Lee Vanity, Celesta O’Lee, DeeDee Dynasty, Sucre à la crème, Golden Thunderpants and Lulu les belles mirettes.

L’Orchestre d’Anime de Montreal

When: August 6, 4 p.m.

Where: Room 517CD

Reason to go: L’Orchestre d’Anime de Montréal (l'OAM) is an 18-musician mixed ensemble that plays the tunes from your favourite anime. The group is known for its original arrangements of popular soundtracks. This year OAM will be joined by a 15-person choir to present their new setlist.

Ice Qream

When: August 6, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Room 517CD

Reason to go: This girl group is inspired by Japanese idols and wants to bring the culture to Quebec. The members of Ice Qream sing and dance "with a big scoop of pure happiness."

Cosplay Masquerade

When: August 6, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Room 210

Reason to go: Show off your amateur anime, manga and gaming-related cosplay or simply cheer on amazing costumes by others at the masquerade. A panel of experienced cosplayer judges will decide the winners and present awards based on outfit quality and creativity. Both skits (45-second theatrical performances) and walk-ons (fashion show participants) are accepted. There's also the higher stakes World Cosplay Summit Competition on Sunday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. (Room 517CD).

Otaku Comedy Show

When: August 5, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Room 517A

Reason to go: This anime-themed stand-up comedy show is made by and for fans of manga, video games and all things Japanese culture. No topic is off limits, so get ready to hear which live-action anime was the worst. There's also an 18+ hentai edition on August 6 at midnight (Room 511).

L'Orchestre de jeux vidéo (OJV)

When: August 6, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Room 210

Reason to go: L'Orchestre de jeux vidéo (OJV) is a group of 50 musicians that produce video game music concerts. At Otakuthon, the ensemble will put on a concert with songs from major video game franchises, like Zelda, Pokémon and Mario, as well as lesser known games Ni No Kuni or Undertale.

