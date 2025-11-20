Montreal's illuminated skating rink is open & it's 2x as big as the one at Rockefeller Center
It's also FREE to use!
If you're downtown and wondering how to glide into winter (without tripping on an icy sidewalk), the Esplanade Tranquille rink is ready for the season. Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the city-run refrigerated outdoor rink spans roughly 1,500 m² and accommodates up to 400 skaters at once.
To put that size in context: the iconic rink at New York’s Rockefeller Center covers just around 669 m², which means the Esplanade Tranquille surface is more than double the size.
First opening back in 2022, the Esplanade's spacious rink is free to access, and guests can rent skates, helmets or padlocks on site. The space is framed by an "urban chalet" pavilion complete with warm seating and cafés, making it more than just an outdoor ice sheet.
And when evening arrives, the ice becomes a canvas of light. The rink features interactive projections so when you skate, the surface lights up with immersive visuals of fish, stars or gliding light trails.
Plus, you don't have to wait for temperatures to get too nippy before hitting the ice. The refrigeration system means the city can keep things running even when temperatures climb to about 10 °C, extending the season beyond what a typical outdoor ice surface would allow.
The rink officially opened for the season this week, with hours running from about 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Those hours run a little longer for the holidays, from December 12 to 31. The closing date will depend on weather and programming, but the refrigerated surface usually keeps things going well into the final days of winter.
If you're in the area, the Esplanade sits at Sainte-Catherine West and Clark Street, right in the heart of downtown.
L'Esplanade Tranquille skating rink
Price: Free entry; skate rentals available on site
When: Open daily through the winter season, generally 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m. on select nights)
Address: Esplanade Tranquille, 1442 Clark St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's one of the biggest and most atmospheric skating rinks in North America, lit up at night and free to enjoy.
More Info: Esplanade Tranquille skating rink page