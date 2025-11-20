Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Montreal's illuminated skating rink is open & it's 2x as big as the one at Rockefeller Center

It's also FREE to use!

The skating rink at ​Quartier Des Spectacles in Montreal.

First opening a few years back, the Esplanade's spacious rink is free to access, and guests can rent skates, helmets or padlocks on site.

Quartier Des Spectacles
Senior Writer

If you're downtown and wondering how to glide into winter (without tripping on an icy sidewalk), the Esplanade Tranquille rink is ready for the season. Located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, the city-run refrigerated outdoor rink spans roughly 1,500 m² and accommodates up to 400 skaters at once.

To put that size in context: the iconic rink at New York’s Rockefeller Center covers just around 669 m², which means the Esplanade Tranquille surface is more than double the size.


First opening back in 2022, the Esplanade's spacious rink is free to access, and guests can rent skates, helmets or padlocks on site. The space is framed by an "urban chalet" pavilion complete with warm seating and cafés, making it more than just an outdoor ice sheet.

And when evening arrives, the ice becomes a canvas of light. The rink features interactive projections so when you skate, the surface lights up with immersive visuals of fish, stars or gliding light trails.

Plus, you don't have to wait for temperatures to get too nippy before hitting the ice. The refrigeration system means the city can keep things running even when temperatures climb to about 10 °C, extending the season beyond what a typical outdoor ice surface would allow.

The rink officially opened for the season this week, with hours running from about 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday. Those hours run a little longer for the holidays, from December 12 to 31. The closing date will depend on weather and programming, but the refrigerated surface usually keeps things going well into the final days of winter.

If you're in the area, the Esplanade sits at Sainte-Catherine West and Clark Street, right in the heart of downtown.

L'Esplanade Tranquille skating rink

Price: Free entry; skate rentals available on site

When: Open daily through the winter season, generally 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (until 11 p.m. on select nights)

Address: Esplanade Tranquille, 1442 Clark St., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's one of the biggest and most atmospheric skating rinks in North America, lit up at night and free to enjoy.

More Info: Esplanade Tranquille skating rink page

From Your Site Articles
skating rinks in montreal montreal events winter activities montreal esplanade tranquille quartier des spectacles
Montreal Things To Do Things To Do
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Canada's best employers were revealed and these 13 Quebec companies made the cut

One company gives new parents 100% of their salary for up to 18 weeks.

Canadians could soon be eating 'cloned' meat without even realizing it

Would you willingly buy meat from a cloned animal?

A Montreal street ranks among the top 5 coolest on Earth & it's not St. Laurent or Wellington

It's the only Canadian street in the top 10.

McGill just made a huge jump in a new global university ranking — and cracked the top 10

It couldn't beat U of T, though.

Your cell phone is going to ring like crazy in Quebec today — here's why

So will your TV and radio.

The 7 richest people in Quebec are worth $54B — Here's how they made their fortunes

Couche Tard's CEO is worth nearly $10 billion.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan is rolling into Montreal this week & it's free to check out

Santa will also be making an appearance! 🎅

This Montreal bar hosts nude karaoke nights and it's exactly what it sounds like

As if getting up on stage wasn't nerve-wracking enough...