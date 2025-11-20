Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Major Montreal road closures are coming this weekend — including one on the Mercier Bridge

You may need to adjust your route.

Construction signs in Montreal.
Construction signs in Montreal.
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Contributor

If you're driving around Montreal this weekend, you can expect a few inconveniences.

Quebec's Transport Ministry is warning of several major closures from Friday, November 21, through early Monday, November 24, affecting the Honoré-Mercier Bridge, Highway 30 in Brossard, and parts of Route 138.

Here's what's closed and when.

Honoré-Mercier Bridge (R-138)

When: Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Traffic will run contraflow on the Montreal-bound span with one lane open in each direction.
  • Default access: Airlie Street / reserved lane toward R-138 west.
  • Detour: via Lafleur Avenue and Clément Street.
  • Reserved-lane detour: via Avenue du Trésor-Caché, Lasalle Boulevard, des Oblats Street, Airlie Street, then follow the Lafleur/Clément detour.

A-30 in Brossard

When: Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Full closure of A-30 westbound between Exit 67 (A-10, A-15, I-89, downtown Montreal, Sherbrooke) and both A-10 access points.
  • Detour: service road.
  • Expect daytime congestion on Saturday and Sunday.

Route 138 in Châteauguay (Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd.)

When: Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Partial closure on R-138 east: two of three lanes closed between Rodrigue Street and Industriel Boulevard.
  • Work is being carried out by the City of Châteauguay.

Other reminders

Bonaventure sector / PJCCI:

  • Near the Peel Basin and Victoria Bridge: one of three lanes closed in each direction until December.
  • On the Clément Bridge: contraflow with one lane open per direction until December.
  • The end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, Exit 58 toward A-10 west / downtown has a reduction to one lane and a narrowed lane width of 4 metres.

The ministry notes that closures may be adjusted or cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For updates, check Quebec511.

For updates and more info, you can visit Quebec511.info.

montreal news montreal road closures montreal traffic
Montreal News News
  Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

