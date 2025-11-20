Major Montreal road closures are coming this weekend — including one on the Mercier Bridge
You may need to adjust your route.
Nov 20, 2025, 5:12 PM
If you're driving around Montreal this weekend, you can expect a few inconveniences.
Quebec's Transport Ministry is warning of several major closures from Friday, November 21, through early Monday, November 24, affecting the Honoré-Mercier Bridge, Highway 30 in Brossard, and parts of Route 138.
Here's what's closed and when.
Honoré-Mercier Bridge (R-138)
When: Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Traffic will run contraflow on the Montreal-bound span with one lane open in each direction.
- Default access: Airlie Street / reserved lane toward R-138 west.
- Detour: via Lafleur Avenue and Clément Street.
- Reserved-lane detour: via Avenue du Trésor-Caché, Lasalle Boulevard, des Oblats Street, Airlie Street, then follow the Lafleur/Clément detour.
A-30 in Brossard
When: Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Full closure of A-30 westbound between Exit 67 (A-10, A-15, I-89, downtown Montreal, Sherbrooke) and both A-10 access points.
- Detour: service road.
- Expect daytime congestion on Saturday and Sunday.
Route 138 in Châteauguay (Saint-Jean-Baptiste Blvd.)
When: Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Partial closure on R-138 east: two of three lanes closed between Rodrigue Street and Industriel Boulevard.
- Work is being carried out by the City of Châteauguay.
Other reminders
Bonaventure sector / PJCCI:
- Near the Peel Basin and Victoria Bridge: one of three lanes closed in each direction until December.
- On the Clément Bridge: contraflow with one lane open per direction until December.
- The end of the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge, Exit 58 toward A-10 west / downtown has a reduction to one lane and a narrowed lane width of 4 metres.
The ministry notes that closures may be adjusted or cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For updates, check Quebec511.
For updates and more info, you can visit Quebec511.info.