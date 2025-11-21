Your Quebec driver's license will cost double in 2026 — but some drivers get a discount
Here's how much you'll have to dish out. 💰
Quebec drivers will be paying a lot more to renew their Class 5 driver's licence next year. The SAAQ announced this week that the cost of a standard licence will nearly double in 2026, even with a built-in discount that applies only to people with a clean record.
On November 20, the provincial agency confirmed it will offer a 75% reduction on the regular licence fee in 2026. That sounds generous, but it still leaves most Class 5 drivers with a bill of $50 — almost twice the $26.25 charged this year.
The SAAQ says the rebate remains a way to "give back directly to Quebecers" thanks to improved road safety results and the "sound financial health" of the province's auto insurance fund. In a statement, interim CEO Annie Lafond said it was important to offer a reduction "in the current economic context while continuing to ensure the sustainability of the fund."
Without the rebate, the SAAQ had originally planned to charge roughly $121 for a Class 5 licence in 2026. The discounted rate applies only to drivers with zero demerit points, which the SAAQ calls "safe drivers." Anyone with points on their record pays more, depending on their infraction history.
This will also mark the fifth straight year of licence relief in Quebec. Drivers received full payment holidays in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, meaning many people haven't paid the regular amount in a long time. By the SAAQ's calculation, someone who kept a clean record through all those years will have saved about $450 in total once the 2026 rebate is factored in.
The new fee will appear on renewal notices sent out next year, and drivers will pay their usual insurance contribution and administrative charges on top. The rebate applies only to the basic licence fee itself.
If you're hoping for even cheaper renewals in 2027, the SAAQ hasn't hinted at what comes next. For now, the $50 rate is locked in, as long as your record stays clean.
This article is adapted from "Ton permis de conduire te coûtera deux fois plus cher en 2026 : Voici quoi savoir" which was published on Narcity Quebec.