Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Your Quebec driver's license will cost double in 2026 — but some drivers get a discount

Here's how much you'll have to dish out. 💰

Quebec drivers will be paying a lot more to renew their Class 5 driver's licence next year.

The discounted rate applies only to drivers with zero demerit points, which the SAAQ calls "safe drivers."

Yasingport| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Quebec drivers will be paying a lot more to renew their Class 5 driver's licence next year. The SAAQ announced this week that the cost of a standard licence will nearly double in 2026, even with a built-in discount that applies only to people with a clean record.

On November 20, the provincial agency confirmed it will offer a 75% reduction on the regular licence fee in 2026. That sounds generous, but it still leaves most Class 5 drivers with a bill of $50 — almost twice the $26.25 charged this year.

The SAAQ says the rebate remains a way to "give back directly to Quebecers" thanks to improved road safety results and the "sound financial health" of the province's auto insurance fund. In a statement, interim CEO Annie Lafond said it was important to offer a reduction "in the current economic context while continuing to ensure the sustainability of the fund."

Without the rebate, the SAAQ had originally planned to charge roughly $121 for a Class 5 licence in 2026. The discounted rate applies only to drivers with zero demerit points, which the SAAQ calls "safe drivers." Anyone with points on their record pays more, depending on their infraction history.

This will also mark the fifth straight year of licence relief in Quebec. Drivers received full payment holidays in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, meaning many people haven't paid the regular amount in a long time. By the SAAQ's calculation, someone who kept a clean record through all those years will have saved about $450 in total once the 2026 rebate is factored in.

The new fee will appear on renewal notices sent out next year, and drivers will pay their usual insurance contribution and administrative charges on top. The rebate applies only to the basic licence fee itself.

If you're hoping for even cheaper renewals in 2027, the SAAQ hasn't hinted at what comes next. For now, the $50 rate is locked in, as long as your record stays clean.

This article is adapted from "Ton permis de conduire te coûtera deux fois plus cher en 2026 : Voici quoi savoir" which was published on Narcity Quebec.


From Your Site Articles
saaq quebec news quebec license quebec driving laws
Montreal Money Money
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

A Montreal street ranks among the top 5 coolest on Earth & it's not St. Laurent or Wellington

It's the only Canadian street in the top 10.

The 7 richest people in Quebec are worth $54B — Here's how they made their fortunes

Couche Tard's CEO is worth nearly $10 billion.

Canadians could soon be eating 'cloned' meat without even realizing it

Would you willingly buy meat from a cloned animal?

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan is rolling into Montreal this week & it's free to check out

Santa will also be making an appearance! 🎅

McGill just made a huge jump in a new global university ranking — and cracked the top 10

It couldn't beat U of T, though.

Montreal's illuminated skating rink is open & it's 2x as big as the one at Rockefeller Center

It's also FREE to use!

This Montreal bar hosts nude karaoke nights and it's exactly what it sounds like

As if getting up on stage wasn't nerve-wracking enough...

Your cell phone is going to ring like crazy in Quebec today — here's why

So will your TV and radio.

Major Montreal road closures are coming this weekend — including one on the Mercier Bridge

You may need to adjust your route.