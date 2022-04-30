Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

CBSA Is Hiring Admin Positions Across Canada & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply

The positions can pay over $60,000 with only a high school diploma!

Associate Editor
CBSA agent working on computer, Right: CBSA welcome counter.

Looking for a job with the government of Canada? Well, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is hiring administrative positions right now in various locations across the country, and the best part of it all? You don't need a university degree to apply.

The CBSA is looking to fill a number of administrative and clerical support services positions at the CR-04, CR-05 and AS-01 groups and levels.

The positions pay between $50,821 to $61,379 and are open to persons residing in Canada, citizens of Canada and permanent residents.

The Canada Border Services Agency offers a "dynamic organization that promotes a continuous learning environment and provides interesting and challenging developmental opportunities," which is ideal if that's what you're looking for.

The positions to be filled vary from administrative assistant, cashier-counter clerk, senior human resources assistant, enforcement clerk, and administrative assistant to the Director.

In order to be eligible, a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternative is required.

Various language requirements are necessary for these CBSA roles as is knowledge of Microsoft Office. Per the CBSA job listing, candidates should be familiar with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook.

The CBSA states that some positions may require various terms and conditions including secret security clearance, reliability security clearance, possessing a valid driver's license, and willingness and ability to travel, to name a few.

Selected applicants will also have to undergo a 4-step assessment strategy involving an online test, screening of the essential education and experience qualification, a written test, and lastly, a screening of asset qualifications.

If you check off all the boxes and are looking for work, then applying for a position with the CBSA just might be right for you!

CBSA Admin & Clerical Positions

Salary: $50,821 to $61,379

Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Apply here

