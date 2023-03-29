This AI-Powered Quiz Will Write A 'Céline Dion' Song For You
Will your heart go on? Find out by answering these questions.
Mar 29, 2023, 10:14 AM
Answer the following questions and we'll have an AI bot write the perfect love song for your favourite person, inspired by the lyrics and vocal flourishes of Céline Dion's discography.
Your favourite person could be a romantic partner, best friend, parent or anyone else you hold dear.
The AI bot will only respond to prompts that are positive, legal and safe for work. Talk to it like you would to your prudish grandmother. Otherwise, be as ridiculous as you'd like.