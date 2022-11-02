Céline Dion Is Starring As Herself In A Rom-Com & The Cast Is Pretty Epic
Also starring burgers and purple sweats.
Céline Dion is hitting the big screen. The Québécoise superstar is set to star alongside Sam Heughan (perhaps most famous for his role in Outlander) and Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming rom-com, Love Again, due in theatres May 12, 2023.
Céline will be playing... herself (!), according to Deadline.
The film has been in the works for a while, since at least early 2021, but just got a release date and new title, the singer's team announced on Instagram Wednesday. She also teased new music for the movie.
Love Again will be the project's third name, according to Variety. Take from that information what you will.
Deadline reports the movie will follow lovelorn journalist Rob (Heughan) as he tries to locate a woman named Mira (Chopra) who keeps sending him texts meant for her dead husband. Céline will offer Rob sage guidance on his quest.
Teaser images shared on social media show the singer and Heughan sitting on a taupe carpet surrounded by taupe pillows and framed by taupe curtains. Heughan throws a dramatic, anxious glance toward Céline, who's wearing all-purple sweats with a pair of purple heels on the floor next to her.
The second image shows Heughan and Chopra "clinking" burgers in a dingy diner.
Heughan described working with Céline and Chopra in a March 2021 interview with ET Canada.
"She's such an icon, isn't she?" he said.
"For me, it was such a fun little movie. It's a really nice romantic comedy. And Priyanka Chopra is such a classy lady. I really enjoyed working with her. She's fantastic."