Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
amusement park

An Amusement Park Coming To The Montreal Area This Spring Has Retro Rides & Neon Lights

Just like when you were a kid!

Staff Writer
Person in front of a Ferris wheel. Right: Amusement park ride.

Person in front of a Ferris wheel. Right: Amusement park ride.

@xjesssicaax | Instagram, @amusement_funshow | Instagram

There definitely isn't a shortage of things to do in Montreal this spring, especially since life is finally starting to feel a little more normal again.

And what does a "normal" night during spring in Montreal look like? One spent surrounded by cotton candy, Ferris wheels, and all kinds of neon lights at an amusement park, of course.

The Fun Show Amusement is back for the 2022 season and the first dates of the tour across Greater Montreal have been revealed — a perfect addition to your spring bucket list.


To start off with a bang, the fair will start on the South Shore of Montreal at Place Longueuil from April 28 to May 15. From May 1 to 15, you'll also be able to enjoy the same fun at Carrefour Angrignon.

Then four days later, from May 19 to 29, Fun Show Amusement will make its way to both Place Vertu and open its door in front of the IGA in Laval near the Chomedey highway.

While there, you'll be able to play games, go on rides, and fill up your belly with all kinds of goodies like nachos, popcorn, or slushies.

Entrance is totally free but if you'd like to access the rides, you'll need to purchase single coupons or a day pass for $35.

Note that the hours are similar for each place. The venue will be open Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m., except for the day before closing, when the fair will close at 6 p.m.

Fun Show Amusement

Cost: Free admission, $35 day pass for access to rides or $2 coupon, $25 for 14 coupons and $32 for 24 coupons

When: April 28 to May 29

Address: Varies

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...