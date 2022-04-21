An Amusement Park Coming To The Montreal Area This Spring Has Retro Rides & Neon Lights
Just like when you were a kid!
There definitely isn't a shortage of things to do in Montreal this spring, especially since life is finally starting to feel a little more normal again.
And what does a "normal" night during spring in Montreal look like? One spent surrounded by cotton candy, Ferris wheels, and all kinds of neon lights at an amusement park, of course.
The Fun Show Amusement is back for the 2022 season and the first dates of the tour across Greater Montreal have been revealed — a perfect addition to your spring bucket list.
To start off with a bang, the fair will start on the South Shore of Montreal at Place Longueuil from April 28 to May 15. From May 1 to 15, you'll also be able to enjoy the same fun at Carrefour Angrignon.
Then four days later, from May 19 to 29, Fun Show Amusement will make its way to both Place Vertu and open its door in front of the IGA in Laval near the Chomedey highway.
While there, you'll be able to play games, go on rides, and fill up your belly with all kinds of goodies like nachos, popcorn, or slushies.
Entrance is totally free but if you'd like to access the rides, you'll need to purchase single coupons or a day pass for $35.
Note that the hours are similar for each place. The venue will be open Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m., except for the day before closing, when the fair will close at 6 p.m.
Fun Show Amusement
Cost: Free admission, $35 day pass for access to rides or $2 coupon, $25 for 14 coupons and $32 for 24 coupons
When: April 28 to May 29
Address: Varies