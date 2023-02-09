Advertisement Content
This Korean Kogo Restaurant Is Revealing Their Secret Menu & You Won't Want To Miss It
It's bursting of flavours!
Brand Highlight Creator
Feb 09, 2023, 9:52 AM
Courtesy of Chungchun Kogo
Are you trying to find your new craving? This very popular kogo resto is getting a secret menu and it'll make your taste buds sing in Korean. The Kim family has previously taken over both locations in Chinatown and Downtown and they couldn't wait any longer to introduce you all to the rich Korean street food flavours.
Chungchun Kogo
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Korean rice dogs
Addresses: 1418 Rue Pierce, Montreal, QC and 36 Rue De La Gauchetière O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you've always wanted to try Korean hot dogs, you now have another reason to go! This secret menu will make you forget all about the cold and keep your tummy happy.