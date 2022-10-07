This Luxe Montreal Airbnb Has A Hidden Speakeasy & Pool Table (PHOTOS)
And a rooftop hot tub!
Staycations are cool and all but not much can beat a chic Airbnb with private bar access. Located in the Mile-End this luxe condo isn't your ordinary rental property. Sure, it's got all the bells and whistles you'd need for a comfortable stay — but it also has a private speakeasy for ultimate fun.
That's right, your very own hidden speakeasy. Considering how expensive a night out in Montreal can be, why not skip the club line in favour of your own dancefloor? Well, you and 16 of your pals can do just that as you enjoy the sleek space fitted with everything needed for a night to remember.
Guests will have full access to the multi-level condo and its three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit can accommodate up to 17 people (I mean… does anyone actually know 17 people?!) and comes with a fully equipped kitchen with everything you'd need to get your Gordon Ramsay on.
Next to the kitchen is the formal living room fitted with a small sectional sofa and chairs. As you descend a level, you'll find a larger living area. The space has a TV for when you want to unwind, watch a game or scroll endlessly through Netflix.
The home has three closed bedrooms on the second level. Each room has a 65" television with Netflix access, air conditioning and free WiFi.
The master bedroom has a king-sized bed wrapped in cotton sheets and a luxurious duvet. The second bedroom has two single beds while the third is equipped with two bunk beds — one with two single mattresses and another with a double and single bed. You'll also find laundry facilities with a washer and dryer in the condo.
The speakeasy, hidden on the ground floor, breaks from the modern look of the rest of the condo. The stylish space is designed for nights in and small get-togethers with intricate ceilings, checkered floor tiling and brick walls that really give the room a Prohibition-Era vibe.
The speakeasy has a lounge area, 70" 4K television and of course a bar that comes stocked with glassware, a wine fridge and an ice machine.
The real seller? That pool table! Who doesn't love their own private pool table in their own private speakeasy, amirite?
Oh, did we mention there's also a rooftop hot tub? The property comes with a communal terrace with a hot tub that can be made available upon request 24 hours prior to your reservation. Per the listing, the hot tub may be closed during extreme weather conditions.
The space is non-smoking and does not allow animals. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. and check-out is at 11 a.m.
Airbnb w/ Private Speakeasy
Price: $878 per night (plus fees and taxes)
Where: Mile-End — Av. du Parc, Montreal, QC