This Airbnb 90 Mins From Montreal Has A Private Spa & Remarkable Views Of The Fall Foliage
Anyone in need of a serene getaway?
As the leaves begin to change colour, what better way to experience the fall foliage than with a front-row seat? This Airbnb located in Sainte-Béatrix, Quebec offers up a stunning cabin that has remarkable views of the fall colours and your very own private spa. Talk about pure serenity, amirite?
The Airbnb has one bedroom and one bathroom and can fit up to two guests. The host describes the cabin as a "place to pause and relax for a few days — sheltered from daily chaos. It is in this spirit that we have designed this destination."
The chalet spans three storeys with the bottom level giving you access to your completely private spa. You can enjoy a hot tub, dry sauna and cold shower for the ideal thermal experience.
In addition to being amongst the tree tops, guests can also take advantage of both lake access and a river views as you soak all your worries away.
The Airbnb has a full kitchen equipped with everything and anything you'd need to whip up your favourite meal. Don't worry about having to pack up your pantry and bring it with you, as this chalet has all the cooking basics including pots, pans, oils and spices needed for you to get your Gordon Ramsay on.
On the very top floor is the bedroom. Equipped with a king-sized bed and your very own balcony, you'll be able to wake up and sip your morning coffee as you admire the peaks.
The Airbnb host prohibits pets, parties and smoking. Check-in starts anytime after 4:00 p.m. and can be completed through self-check-in with a keypad and check-out is at 11:00 a.m.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.