This Map Shows All Montreal Streets That Will Be Closed To Cars This Summer
We're counting down the days until the pedestrianized streets are back!☀️🍹
The city has announced the Montreal streets it will pedestrianize for the summer of 2022. Since social distancing requirements inspired the city to block off extra space for residents in 2020, the summer pedestrian thoroughfares have become somewhat of a staple.
Terrasses line the sidewalks, shop owners put up stalls on the curb, and Montrealers can enjoy pleasant strolls without the noise, danger and pollution of vehicular traffic.
In total, 12 streets will see at least some pedestrianization this year. They are mapped below.
They are:
- avenue du Mont-Royal from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue Fullum;
- rue Wellington from 6e avenue to rue Régina;
- rue Sainte-Catherine E. from rue Saint-Hubert to avenue Papineau;
- rue Ontario E. from boulevard Pie-IX to rue Darling;
- avenue Duluth E. from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue Saint-Hubert;
- rue Saint-Denis from rue Sherbrooke to boulevard de Maisonneuve;
- rue Émery;
- rue Sainte-Catherine O. from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue de Bleury;
- rue Clark from rue de Montigny to the Maison du développement durable (one block);
- place du Marché-du-Nord from avenue Casgrain to avenue Henri-Julien;
- avenue Bernard from avenue Wiseman to avenue Bloomfield;
- and rue de Castelnau E. from rue Saint-Denis to avenue de Gaspé.
"The boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passers-by and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a press release.
"They have become a signature feature of summertime Montreal and contribute directly to commercial vitality."