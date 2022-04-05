Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal streets

This Map Shows All Montreal Streets That Will Be Closed To Cars This Summer

We're counting down the days until the pedestrianized streets are back!☀️🍹

Senior Editor
Pedestrians walk down avenue Duluth in Montreal's Plateau (left); map showing Montreal streets that will be pedestrianized in 2022 (right).

Pedestrians walk down avenue Duluth in Montreal's Plateau (left); map showing Montreal streets that will be pedestrianized in 2022 (right).

Toma Iczkovits | Courtesy of Projet Montréal, Google Maps

The city has announced the Montreal streets it will pedestrianize for the summer of 2022. Since social distancing requirements inspired the city to block off extra space for residents in 2020, the summer pedestrian thoroughfares have become somewhat of a staple.

Terrasses line the sidewalks, shop owners put up stalls on the curb, and Montrealers can enjoy pleasant strolls without the noise, danger and pollution of vehicular traffic.

In total, 12 streets will see at least some pedestrianization this year. They are mapped below.

They are:

  • avenue du Mont-Royal from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue Fullum;
  • rue Wellington from 6e avenue to rue Régina;
  • rue Sainte-Catherine E. from rue Saint-Hubert to avenue Papineau;
  • rue Ontario E. from boulevard Pie-IX to rue Darling;
  • avenue Duluth E. from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue Saint-Hubert;
  • rue Saint-Denis from rue Sherbrooke to boulevard de Maisonneuve;
  • rue Émery;
  • rue Sainte-Catherine O. from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue de Bleury;
  • rue Clark from rue de Montigny to the Maison du développement durable (one block);
  • place du Marché-du-Nord from avenue Casgrain to avenue Henri-Julien;
  • avenue Bernard from avenue Wiseman to avenue Bloomfield;
  • and rue de Castelnau E. from rue Saint-Denis to avenue de Gaspé.
Montrealers can expect the pandemic tradition to continue for years to come. The city's governing municipal party, Projet Montréal, has announced funding to keep the summer pedestrianizations coming through at least 2024.

"The boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passers-by and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a press release.

"They have become a signature feature of summertime Montreal and contribute directly to commercial vitality."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...