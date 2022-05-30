CNN Travel Named Montreal One Of The '11 Top Destinations' Of Summer 2022
Along with Walt Disney World.
Montreal is pushing hard to revive its reputation as a fun and eclectic urban destination. From the wannabe-iconic giant genital jewelry — uh, we mean ring sculpture — in downtown Montreal, to the ambitious public program of street art and free shows, to the latest goosebump-inducing tourism campaign, the city is trying to grab your attention. And it appears to be working.
CNN Travel named Montreal one of the "11 top destinations" to visit in the summer of 2022. The city was one of three mentioned, alongside New York and Singapore.
The May 29 CNN article seems to have a wide scope, giving equal weight to these cities, small countries like Panama and Israel, and, you know, the whole continent of Australia. But Montreal's inclusion is nonetheless flattering. Even Mayor Valérie Plante took note, sharing the accolade on Twitter.
CNN Travel listed the city's summer schedule, including festival staples like MURAL, the Jazz Fest and Montreal Pride, as reasons to visit this summer. Plus, there are bagels.
The other five destinations to make the list include France, Great Britain, the Great Lakes, Greece and Walt Disney World.
Montrealers are, indeed, in for a busy summer. They can stroll down one of the city's 12 pedestrianized or partially-pedestrianized streets, watch as acrobats scale 52-foot giants or feel the sand between their toes at one of the eight public urban oases. At the end of the season, check out what's promised to be the biggest Asian food market in North America.
Here's hoping it makes up for two lost years of summer fun.