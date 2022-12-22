This Montreal-Based Company Is Hiring For 6 Part-Time Teaching Roles & Here's How To Apply
Yes, you'll need to know some French. Calm down.
For job-seeking Montrealers with teaching skills, new opportunities are moments from breaking your door down. Tutoring company SOSprof inc. is hiring for dozens of positions, ranging from specialized education to English instruction. All of their positions are located at 2118 Rue Saint-Dominique, and each pays $20 to $43 per hour part-time. These jobs are open to students at multiple levels, so keep scrolling even if you're in CEGEP!
Elementary school tutor
Available positions: 10
Who Should Apply: French speakers who have completed at least one year of Cegep (or your 12th year of schooling) are encouraged to apply for this role, which involves helping students with elementary-level homework and other assigned tasks. You should be a permanent resident of Canada and have worked with young people in the past, either as a volunteer or paid.
English teacher - secondary school
Available positions: 10
Who Should Apply: These roles require high levels of English and French proficiency, as well as experience teaching children in the past. You should be "engaging and motivated" and not have a significant criminal history. It might also help if you enjoy teaching English specifically.
Mathematics teacher - secondary school
Available positions: 10
Who Should Apply: Bilingual applicants with weekend and evening availabilities would be a good fit for this job, which requires a solid grasp of secondary-level mathematics and an academic record of success in the subject.
Secondary school tutor
Available positions: 10
Who Should Apply: These generalist tutoring roles cover secondary school topics and require organizational skills, interpersonal confidence and experience teaching young people in the past. If you're still in CEGEP, you'll need an average of 80% or more in the topics you'll be tutoring, so keep those grades up!
French as a second language teacher - secondary school
Available positions: 10
Who Should Apply: These French tutoring jobs require only French skills, no English necessary. You'll need to have some experience teaching French as a second language, not just generalized teaching experience here.
Special education teacher - elementary school
Available positions: 10
Who Should Apply: Bilingual students with evening and afternoon availability and experience working with children with disabilities should apply to these tutoring roles, which involve assisting with assignments across a variety of subjects. You'll need solid written and spoken French, but no English is necessary in this role.
