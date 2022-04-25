This Montreal Burlesque Show Promises To Be Inclusive, Fierce & Fabulous
Bagel Burlesque Expo is the first neoburlesque show in the city!
Montreal has a strong reputation worldwide as a sexually liberal city (and even made the top ten in a recent global ranking), but the city has yet to host a neoburlesque show — until next weekend, that is. On April 29 and 30, Bagel Burlesque Expo is bringing the innovative performance style to the city with shows that blend the glamour of striptease with playful, humourous theatricality, and a sex-positive, gender-bending message.
The line-up will feature over 25 Montreal and international artists performing an array of dance styles and celebrating bodies of different sizes and abilities.
Baltimore burlesque dancer Jacqueline Boxx will headline the event. She uses mobility aids, like a wheelchair, to show the glamour in disability. Her acts all relate to her experience with chronic pain and physical impairment.
Also reclaiming space for differently-abled bodies is Montreal-based non-binary burlesque dancer Rosie Bourgeoisie, whose femininity aims to inspire diverse genders and body types to embrace their power and beauty.
Over two dozen other performers on the line-up will share their take on non-classical burlesque, including local drag king Charli Deville, choreographer Celesta O'lee, and geek burlesque artist Lulu les belles mirettes. Each night will feature a different show, one hosted by Montreal burlesque performer Sucre à la crème and the other by famed local drag queens Selma and Uma Gahd.
The name 'Bagel Burlesque Expo' highlights the quirky style of the event, paying hommage to one of Montreal's most iconic food items and the 1967 Expo that took place in the city.
Bagel Burlesque Expo
When: April 29 – 30
Where: Studio TD (305 Sainte-Catherine West)
Cost: $64.75+