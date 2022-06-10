Montreal's Old Port Is Getting A Huge New Riverside Terrasse
It offers breathtaking views of the Saint Lawrence!
A new riverside cantina with a massive terrasse and breathtaking view of the Saint Lawrence is opening in Montreal's Old Port. Aire Commune's La Cantine launches on June 17 with gourmet snacks, drinks, and over a dozen wines.
The space will serve seasonal dishes, like lobster rolls from Bas Saint-Laurent ($16) and squid salad ($18), created by the duo behind popular Villeray café Saison des pluies. The menu also features shareable side dishes, including fried cauliflower and pepperoncini ($12), meatballs with tomato sauce ($12), and even salted caramel popcorn ($6). The snacks are meant to pair with the spot's wine list and selection of local beers and cocktails.
Someone at a picnic table holds a fork and serving of meatballs next to a glass of wine. Right: A pistachio and haloumi salad.Aire Commune | Facebook
You can get refreshing summer cocktails, like a rum lemonade or a paloma, by the glass ($13.50) or pitcher ($50). A pint of Unibroue blonde or Bohémienne pilsner will set you back $11 with beer pitchers going for $35.
La Cantine offers free wifi and boasts a comfortable outdoor space for work meetings or a change of scenery for those with remote jobs. Part of the terrasse is also available to rent for semi-private parties.
After the grand opening, the space will operate Thursdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., until the end of June. After that, it will open every day, so get ready to plan a post-work get-together with friends or co-workers by the water!
La Cantine Opening
Aire Commune | Facebook
When: June 17, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 2 rue de la Commune West