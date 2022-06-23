Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

rainfall warning

Montreal Is Under A Rainfall Warning & There's A Chance Of Showers Into Friday Morning

Here's what the forecast says so far about Saint-Jean.

Senior Editor
Cloudy sky over downtown Montreal.

Jack Bespalov | Dreamstime

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of southern Quebec, including Montreal, Laval, the Montérégie region, and parts of the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions.

The federal weather agency forecasts 10 to 25 millimetres of rain in much of the province. Some areas, it says, already got as much as 60 millimetres between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

It moreover warns that because the ground is "already near saturation," it "has little ability to absorb further rainfall," adding that "localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

Map of Environment Canada rainfall warnings in southern Quebec.Map of Environment Canada rainfall warnings in southern Quebec.Environment Canada

The hourly forecast for Montreal shows a high likelihood of precipitation until 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by a lower chance of showers into Friday morning.

Fête Nationale revellers will be happy to know Environment Canada predicts a 0% chance of rain at 8 a.m. Friday — although, at the time of writing, that's as far as their hourly forecast extends.

The weekly forecast shows sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 26 degrees on Saint-Jean.

So far, it looks like the rest of the weekend will be beautiful. EnviroCan forecasts sunny skies and highs of 29 C and 32 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

