Instagram Restored A Montreal Sex Toy Company's Page After A Gush Of Fan Messages
Supporters sent Instagram "tens of thousands" of messages.
Good vibes only please, Instagram. The social media platform has restored the account belonging to Montreal-based porn and sex toy maker Bellesa (@bellesaco) after suspending it on December 6. The restoration came after what the company says were "tens of thousands" of messages from fans calling on Instagram to reverse the suspension.
"We're really, truly sad," Bellesa wrote on its backup account, @bellesaboutique, following the disappearance of its main Instagram page.
"We've spent the last six years building the @bellesaco community. Into a feminist community. A place of empowerment."
"And just like that, it's been deleted. Gone."
Bellesa describes itself online as "the premier destination for all things female sexuality," with content and products designed by and for women.
The company said it got no warning or explanation from Instagram ahead of the account suspension, but told MTL Blog that it faced similar action on other sites, losing access to its TikTok account earlier in 2021 and its YouTube page in November.
When Instagram pulled its main page, Bellesa mobilized its followers to put pressure on the platform to respond. A flood of messages followed in supporters' Instagram stories under the hashtag #BringBackBellesa.
The @bellesaco account reappeared in the afternoon of December 7. Bellesa says it still hasn't heard anything from Instagram.
MTL Blog reached out to the social media platform for a comment on this story but didn't hear back before publication. This article will be updated if and when Instagram responds.
"The community support was insane and it freakin worked," a Bellesa spokesperson told MTL Blog. "Social media censorship is scary, particularly with sex tech."
To celebrate the return of @bellesaco, Bellesa announced a 30% discount on products in its store.
"The support we've received in the last 30 hours has been truly inspiring," a post reads. "We're truly touched."