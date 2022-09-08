Search on MTL Blog

Tickets For Montreal's Magical Harry Potter Christmas Ball Are Now On Sale

Grab 'em while you can! 🧙🦉🎄❄️

Staff Writer
Stills from the "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" film.

Harry Potter | Facebook, Warner Bros. | YouTube

Last week, we announced the arrival of a Christmas ball inspired by the Harry Potter saga in Griffintown this winter. You can now get your tickets to attend the magical event, which will run from November to January 2023.

If you didn't join the waitlist to get exclusive access before the tickets were released to the public, no need to panic, as you still have plenty of sessions available in both English and French.

Montreal is the only Canadian city hosting this immersive event by Warner Bros., so we recommend that you don't wait too long to purchase your ticket to Hogwarts.

Standard admission for adults varies between $85 to $95 depending on the date. For $130 or $125, you can get a premium package including admission, priority access at the entrance, a complimentary drink and a special gift.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration

Cost: A standard admission is $85 or $95 for adults, and $65 or $71,50 for children from 12 to 17 years old. A premium package costs $125 or $130 for adults, and $95 or $97,50 for minors.

When: various times depending on the day of the week (hours are subject to change):

  • Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m
  • Fridays: 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • Sundays: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Salon 1861, 550, ave. Richmond, Montreal, QC

Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible

Tickets

For more information

