A Harry Potter Christmas Ball Is Coming To Montreal & It Sounds Super Magical
It's the only stop in Canada! 🧙🦉🎄❄️
Harry Potterfans are spoilt lately. In addition to a brand new store with all things wizard opening 90 minutes from Montreal, you'll have the chance to attend a Christmas ball inspired by the magical saga in Griffintown this winter.
Following the popular Bridgerton experience, this immersive event by Warner Bros. will mimic the iconic Triwizard Tournament.
Available in both French and English, the two-hour enchanted dance parties will take place several times a week starting September 25 at the historic Salon 1861.
If, like Ron Weasley, dancing is not your cup of tea, the experience promises plenty of other activities, including photo booths, themed snacks and drinks, as well as a sorcerer's market.
Dressing up is not compulsory, but you are encouraged to don a costume to really feel like a student at Hogwarts celebrating the end-of-year festivities with witchy peers — or you can purchase your own wizard robe and magic wand at the market.
Aspiring mages and witches must be at least 12 years old to attend the balls and guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The venue is accessible for magicians in wheelchairs.
You can join the waitlist and get exclusive access before tickets are released to the public on Thursday, September 8, at 11 a.m.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration poster.
Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment
Cost: TBAWhen: various times depending on the day of the week (hours are subject to change):
- Wednesdays and Thursdays: 6:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m
- Fridays: 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturdays: 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Sundays: 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salon 1861, 550, avenue Richmond