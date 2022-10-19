Time Out Market Montreal Is Hosting A Free, Two-Day Dia De Muertos Party
Sip a Halloween cocktail while you paint a complimentary pumpkin. 🍹🎃
Montreal's Time Out Market is throwing a downton Dia de Muertos party for two days with free activities. From October 28 to 29 you can sip on a themed cocktail while painting a complimentary pumpkin or catch a mariachi band while you have a meal.
The Eaton Centre food court has 13 counters to pick from, including a pop-up kitchen, four bars and a mocktail stand. You'll be serenaded by traditional Mexican music performed live on Friday evening. The following night you can catch DJ Don Barbarino behind the decks.
The Market’s Dia de Muertos celebration will have an on-site make-up artist and costume contest with prizes.
You can also try a live poetry session with Yolk. The Montreal-based literary magazine will be on-hand with vintage typewriters to type custom verse in both English and French. That means you could walk away with a one-of-a-kind, personalized poem.
"All you need to do is introduce yourself, give them your name (or your subject's name) and tell them a thing or two about you," writes Time Out.
Drink specials will be available on Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. Pumpkin painting will fund from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday with custom poetry offered from noon to 7 p.m.
Time Out Montreal Dia de Muertos Party
When: October 28 to 29
Where: Time Out Market, 705, rue Saint-Catherine Ouest
Cost: Free