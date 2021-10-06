University Students Can Attend Montreal Canadiens Games For Less than $50 This Season
Plus a free beer! 🍻
Are you a hockey fan and a university student? The Bell Centre can fill its seats to maximum capacity starting October 8, and you can attend Montreal Canadiens games for less than $50 if you are a university student during the hockey season.
To take advantage of this offer and get really cheap tickets, all you have to do is purchase the tickets using your official school email address from one of the participating universities.
Students will have access to tickets in the 400 level for only $45. The value of these tickets before the student promotion is $70.75 and fans will even be entitled to a free beer during the evening!
The offer is applicable to home games taking place on Mondays and Tuesdays between October 19 and April 26 — a total of 13 games during the regular season.
Desjardins members are also eligible for additional small benefits, like free popcorn.
Student rate at the Bell Centre
Price: $45 per university student
When: Thirteen dates from October 19 to April 26
Address: 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Take a break from the stress of studying to enjoy a hockey game — and a free beer — at a discounted rate.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
