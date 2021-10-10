Videos Of Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias At The Bell Centre That'll Give You Major FOMO
In case you missed the iconic concert.
The first big show — or at least one of them — without social distancing took place on this evening of October 9 in Montreal. Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias hit the Bell Centre and gave spectators a night they won't soon forget.
In total, 14,885 Quebecers attended the concert out of the 21,302 seats available, as the Bell Centre was operating at full capacity.
Ricky Martin started the show and one thing was for sure: he was livin' la vida loca.
Accompanied by his troupe of dancers, Ricky Martin seemed very happy to return to the Montreal stage to sing his iconic songs such as Shake Your Bon-Bon or Vuelve.
After 30 minutes of intermission, Enrique Iglesias set the Bell Centre on fire with his songs I'm a Freak, Chasing the Sun and I Like How It Feels.
The artist later got closer to his fans to share his microphone.
As much for Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias as for the public, this concert seems to have blown a sweet wind of post-confinement freedom...
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.