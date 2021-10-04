things to do in montreal this weekend
You Can See Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Live In Montreal This Weekend

And they're touring with a special guest!

@enriqueiglesias | Instagram, @enriqueiglesias | Instagram

You can fulfill your childhood dreams by seeing Enrique Iglesias live in Montreal this upcoming weekend.

On October 9, this iconic artist is being joined by Ricky Martin to perform at the Bell Centre.

And as an additional treat, special guest Sebastian Yatra is also touring with them — so you'll get to see three stars all at once.

At the time of writing this article, there were still many tickets available for the show happening on Saturday.

Tickets start at $74.45 each.

Enrique Iglesia & Ricky Martin Concert In Montreal

When: October 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre; 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

