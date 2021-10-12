Dubé Reacted To The Huge Crowd At The Bell Centre's Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Show
"It was a bit of a stretch."
Those who attended the Bell Centre's Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias concert on October 9 appeared to be livin' la vida loca as they let loose in the name of a good time — and Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé had something to say about it.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Minister Dubé was asked what he thought about the crowd, consisting of nearly 15,000 fully vaccinated spectators, and whether discotheques should also have relaxed measures.
"It is certain that when you have been under the yoke of this pandemic for 18-19 months and you find yourself in a show [...] it is difficult to hold back," said Minister Dubé.
"Well, I'm not a fan of Mr. Iglesias, but the one before [Ricky Martin] was more rhythmic," he added with a laugh.
The spectators were required to wear a mask and remain seated at all times. But according to images circulating on social media, fans were gripped by dance fever leading some people to stand up and some masks to come down.
"I think the Bell Center had set the conditions to be respected. There are people who may not have respected the rules. We can understand, not that I excuse them, but we can understand," said Minister Dubé, admitting that "it was a bit of a stretch what we saw there."
Minister Dubé also said he hopes there won't be too many COVID-19 cases as a result of last weekend's event.
"Just because things are going well on the stabilization side doesn't mean we should let go of the health measures. So I hope that those who have been given flexibility, like the Bell Centre, will make sure they follow the measures," he said.
