What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Thanksgiving 2021
Enjoy your long weekend, folks!
It's Thanksgiving weekend, also known as the only long weekend we have between now and Christmas in Quebec, and whether you're dreading your family dinner or are hoping to spend some time sleeping in, you might want to know what's open and closed in Montreal on Monday.
Lucky for you, not much will change! Here's what to expect for Thanksgiving Monday.
Things To Do
What's open: Shopping malls (including the Eaton Centre, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Rockland Mall and Galeries d'Anjou); the Biôdome, the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, and Botanical Garden; McCord Museum; Pointe-à-Callière Museum; trash collection and ecocentres; and many retail stores. Hours of local sports and recreation services or spaces will vary by borough, according to the city (check ahead for schedule).
What's closed: Musée des Beaux-Arts (closed Mondays anyway); banks; post offices; government buildings; municipal courts.
Food & Drink
What's open: Most restaurants and bars (check ahead for schedule).
What's closed: Individual businesses may decide to close for the holiday.
Grocery & Pharmacy
What's open: Pharmacies; Jean-Talon Market; Atwater Market; Maisonneuve Market; the "majority" of SAQ locations; the SQDC; grocery store hours may vary by location.
What's closed: Individual businesses may decide to close for the holiday.
Transit
The STM will run on a holiday schedule. The company says it posts adjusted bus schedules online.