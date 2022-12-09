Search on MTL Blog

christmas markets

12 Christmas Markets Happening In & Around The Montreal Area This Holiday Season

Time to get festive! 🎄

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Terrebonne Christmas Market, Right: Vieux-Saint-Eustache Christmas Market.

Îles-des-Moulins, @metierstraditions | Instagram
'Tis the season when Christmas markets are popping up left and right across the Greater Montreal Area.

From modern shops, artisanal products and local gems all the way to the rustic charm of Santa's workshop, you're bound to feel festive at any one these holiday markets.

Santa's Workshop New York State

Cost: General admission for the day is US$39.95 for those two years of age and older

  • Dinner with Santa costs US$64.75 (this includes the Village of Lights)
  • Village of Lights without dinner is US$24.95 per person.

When: November 12 to December 19, Saturdays and Sundays only. Park hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entrance closes at 2 p.m.

  • Dinner with Santa: December 11 and December 18 to December 23, and December 26 to December 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The Village of Lights: December 11, December 18 to 23, and December 26 to 30, from 4.30 p.m.

Address: 324 Whiteface Memorial Highway, Wilmington, NY

Find out more

Jean-Talon Christmas Market

Christmas Market at Jean-Talon Market.

@marcosav | Instagram

Cost: Free entry

When: November 26 to December 18, 2022, on Friday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m), Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Address: 7070, ave. Henri-Julien, Montreal, QC

Find out more

Atwater Christmas Village

Atwater Christmas Market.

@marcosav | Instagram

Cost: Free entry

When: The Village de Noël de Montréal will be running from November 24 to December 18 on Friday (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Address: 138, ave Atwater, Montreal, QC

Find out more

Montreal Vegan Christmas Market

Cost: Free entry for general admission & $13.80 for VIP tickets

When: December 10 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: Maison du Développement Durable,e 50, rue Saint-Catherine O.

Find out more

Verdun Holiday Market

The Collectif Cr\u00e9atif Montr\u00e9al holiday market in the Angus neighbourhood.

The Collectif Créatif Montréal holiday market in the Angus neighbourhood.

Courtesy of the Collectif Créatif Montréal

Cost: Free entry

When:

  • Angus:
    • November 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Verdun:
    • December 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address:

  • Locoshop Angus, 2600, rue William-Tremblay, Montreal, QC
  • Verdun Auditorium, Locoshop Angus, 4110, boul. LaSalle, Montreal, QC

Find out more

Grand Marché de Noël

Cost: Free entry

When: November 19 to December 31, 2022, on Thursday (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Friday (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Address: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Find out more

Terrebonne Christmas Market

Cost: Free entry

When: December 2 to 18 on Friday and Saturday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Address: Île-des-Moulins, 925, place de l'Île-des-Moulins, Terrebonne, QC

Find out more

Bika Christmas Market

Cost: Free entry

When: December 10 & 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 1375 Principale, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC

Find out more

Joliette Christmas Market

Cost: Free entry

When: November 26 to December 23 on Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21
  • 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22
  • 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23

Address: Place Bourget, Joliette, QC

Find out more

Longueuil Christmas Market

Price: Free entry

When: November 25 to December 18 on Friday (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Address: 340, rue Saint-Charles O., Longueuil, QC

Find out more

Vieux-Saint-Eustache Chrtistmas Market

Vieux-Saint-Eustache Christmas Market.

Tourisme Basses-Laurentides

Price: Free entry

When: Dec 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 on Friday ( 3 p.m. to 8 p.m) and Saturday & Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Address: 235 rue Saint-Eustache, Saint-Eustache, QC

Find out more

Olympic Stadium

Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for students and $25 for VIP passes

When: December 8 to 18, 2022, from Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Address: Olympic Stadium, 4545, av. Pierre-De Coubertin

Find out more

