12 Christmas Markets Happening In & Around The Montreal Area This Holiday Season
'Tis the season when Christmas markets are popping up left and right across the Greater Montreal Area.
From modern shops, artisanal products and local gems all the way to the rustic charm of Santa's workshop, you're bound to feel festive at any one these holiday markets.
Santa's Workshop New York State
Cost: General admission for the day is US$39.95 for those two years of age and older
- Dinner with Santa costs US$64.75 (this includes the Village of Lights)
- Village of Lights without dinner is US$24.95 per person.
When: November 12 to December 19, Saturdays and Sundays only. Park hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entrance closes at 2 p.m.
- Dinner with Santa: December 11 and December 18 to December 23, and December 26 to December 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Village of Lights: December 11, December 18 to 23, and December 26 to 30, from 4.30 p.m.
Address: 324 Whiteface Memorial Highway, Wilmington, NY
Jean-Talon Christmas Market
Christmas Market at Jean-Talon Market.
Cost: Free entry
When: November 26 to December 18, 2022, on Friday (12 p.m. to 6 p.m), Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Address: 7070, ave. Henri-Julien, Montreal, QC
Atwater Christmas Village
Atwater Christmas Market.
Cost: Free entry
When: The Village de Noël de Montréal will be running from November 24 to December 18 on Friday (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.), Saturday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Address: 138, ave Atwater, Montreal, QC
Montreal Vegan Christmas Market
Cost: Free entry for general admission & $13.80 for VIP tickets
When: December 10 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: Maison du Développement Durable,e 50, rue Saint-Catherine O.
Verdun Holiday Market
The Collectif Créatif Montréal holiday market in the Angus neighbourhood.
Courtesy of the Collectif Créatif Montréal
Cost: Free entry
When:
- Angus:
- November 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Verdun:
- December 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address:
- Locoshop Angus, 2600, rue William-Tremblay, Montreal, QC
- Verdun Auditorium, Locoshop Angus, 4110, boul. LaSalle, Montreal, QC
Grand Marché de Noël
Cost: Free entry
When: November 19 to December 31, 2022, on Thursday (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Friday (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Address: Quartiers des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Terrebonne Christmas Market
Cost: Free entry
When: December 2 to 18 on Friday and Saturday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Address: Île-des-Moulins, 925, place de l'Île-des-Moulins, Terrebonne, QC
Bika Christmas Market
Cost: Free entry
When: December 10 & 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 1375 Principale, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu, QC
Joliette Christmas Market
Cost: Free entry
When: November 26 to December 23 on Friday and Saturday (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 23
Address: Place Bourget, Joliette, QC
Longueuil Christmas Market
Price: Free entry
When: November 25 to December 18 on Friday (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Address: 340, rue Saint-Charles O., Longueuil, QC
Vieux-Saint-Eustache Chrtistmas Market
Vieux-Saint-Eustache Christmas Market.
Tourisme Basses-Laurentides
Price: Free entry
When: Dec 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 on Friday ( 3 p.m. to 8 p.m) and Saturday & Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Address: 235 rue Saint-Eustache, Saint-Eustache, QC
Olympic Stadium
Cost: $10 for general admission, $8 for students and $25 for VIP passes
When: December 8 to 18, 2022, from Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Address: Olympic Stadium, 4545, av. Pierre-De Coubertin