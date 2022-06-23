Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

fête nationale

What's Open & What's Closed In Montreal On Quebec's Fête nationale

Bonne Saint-Jean! ⚜️

Senior Editor
Flag of Quebec.

Flag of Quebec.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is here again. Quebec's Fête nationale will see most of the province shut down as revellers gather in celebration of la belle province.

In Montreal, several institutions will remain open, and some city services will continue. But many purveyors of critical holiday supplies and liquid fun will close their doors.

Here's what's open and closed in Montreal for the Fête nationale.

(At Least Somewhat) Open & Operating

  • Montreal public markets
    • Here are the operating hours of the three largest on Friday:
      • Marché Jean-Talon: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Marché Atwater: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Marché Maisonneuve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Espace pour la vie museums (with regular hours)
    • Biodome
    • Biosphere
    • Botanical Garden
    • Insectarium
    • Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
  • Trash, recycling, compost and yard waste pickup.
    • Boroughs' regular Friday pickup times will not change.
  • Écocentres (regular summer hours)
  • Metro Plus De la Montagne (grocery store)
    • This will be the only Metro grocery store open in Montreal on Friday (from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.). A few others elsewhere in the province will be open, too.
  • Provigo on avenue des Canadiens
    • It appears this will be the sole open Provigo in Montreal. Posted Friday hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The STM network
    • Buses will run on a holiday schedule.

Closed

