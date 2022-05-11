Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal's Atwater & Jean-Talon Markets Have New Snack Spots And Vendors This Summer

Including an Asian snack spot, a bakery, and a juice bar.

Senior Editor
Merchant at Montreal's Jean-Talon Market. Right: Atwater Market.

Songquan Deng | Dreamstime, Cagkan Sayin | Dreamstime

Montreal's Jean-Talon and Atwater markets are in bloom. Literally. As plant and flower vendors return to their stalls and winter shelters come down, officials have shared a breakdown of all the new features coming to the popular markets in Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie and the Sud-Ouest this summer.

The list includes some new restaurants and counters.

Jean-Talon got a new Asian snack spot in Panda Restaurant, which, according to a press release, offers everything from takoyaki to General Tao chicken to bubble tea.

Plateau restaurant La Croqueteria is bringing its Spanish croquettes ("prepared according to the traditional technique and with a béchamel sauce" — omg, yum!) to the market.

Villeray bakery Le Pain dans les Voiles is also joining the market's roster with its bread and pastries.

Distillerie Stadaconé of Quebec City is another Jean-Talon newbie, promising gin tastings and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.

Vendor Super Super, where customers can crab seasonings, condiments and ready-to-eat meals, finishes off the new additions.

Other businesses are set to expand this year. Excitingly, Marchés publics de Montréal, the entity that manages the city's public markets, says Jean-Talon's Les Délices de la Mer seafood shop plans to open a bistro and terrasse in September. Meanwhile, Florist Binette et filles is opening a second location.

Across the city, the Atwater Market's popular outdoor dining area — featuring the Aylwin Barbecue, Boba Boba, Ca Lem, Chez Layla, Falafel Yoni, Léché, Lucille's, Le Petit Sao, Satay Brothers, and Aylwin Barbecue takeout counters — is already open for the season.

They and the market's regular vendors are joined by newcomers Ferme M. Gauthier, Les Jardins Lakou, and Margot Juice Bar.

Ferme M. Gauthier "[specializes] in pure maple products and by-products such as BBQ sauces, marinades, sweets, and salad dressings," according to the press release.

Les Jardins Lakou is offering ingredients typical of Afro-Caribbean cuisine, including sweet potatoes, okra and collards.

Jean-Talon Market is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Atwater Market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

