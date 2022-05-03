You Can Experience The Excitement Of The Playoffs For Just $25 With The Laval Rocket
Starting May 12, you can watch future Canadiens players in action (for less).
The Laval Rocket have pulled off win after win this season, officially qualifying for the playoffs and putting them within reach of the famous Calder Cup for the first time in their history.
The team's first home game is coming up against the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, and tickets are already on sale — starting at just $25 — for this high-energy, must-see match.
For a great price, you'll get to see star players like Jean-Sébastien Dea, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Cayden Primeau in action. It's the ultimate opportunity to watch some epic hockey this May, at Place Bell in Laval.
Thanks to the pre-game tailgate party at the Place Bell esplanade, you don't even have to wait for the doors to open for the fun to start.
There will be music, activities, games and prizes to be won — including official team merch (score!). It's a unique experience hockey fans won't want to miss.
To make sure the game is one to remember, the Laval Rocket are going all out and giving away 10,000 white team t-shirts and towels to get the crowd hyped. It's going to be a legendary WHITEOUT!
Throughout the match, there will also be plenty of games that give fans the chance to win hundreds of dollars worth of prizes. Who knows? You could even walk away as a winner from this unforgettable evening.
Whether you're a diehard hockey fan or just looking to soak in the exciting playoffs atmosphere, the Laval Rocket's first-ever Calder Cup game can't be missed.
Head to Laval on May 12 to cheer on this team of local Habs hopefuls as they make a name for themselves in the country's favourite sport.
Laval Rocket Playoffs Presented By Bell, Jean Coutu, Molson Export & Tim Hortons
Price: Starting at $25
When: Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.
Address: 1950, rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC (Montmorency metro station)
To learn more about Laval Rocket's first playoff game, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.