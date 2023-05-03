You Can Float Your Worries Away At This River Tube Course 1.5 Hours From Montreal​

It's like a lazy river at a waterpark except the waterpark is nature!

Staff Writer
Two people walk their tubes up the river to take the course. Right: Someone floats down the river in a tube.

@charlie_marchand | Instagram

On the blue-green waters of the Missisquoi River in Glen Sutton, Quebec, you can lie back on a cushioned bed of inflatable plastic and gently float down a kilometre of water without worrying about how long it'll take to get home. This river tube course located just an hour and a half outside Montreal, the Au diable vert river tubing course offers a calming, au frais experience that only requires a little planning on your part.

You'll pay $15 per person for two hours of tube time, with a late fee of $1 for every extra minute that you spend not returning your tube. The course takes around 30 minutes to complete, so you'll have plenty of time within your two-hour reservation to go back to the start and do it all over again.

The river ranges between three inches and three feet in depth, so it shouldn't be a challenging ride even for weaker or less confident swimmers. Though the course hasn't yet opened for the summer, you can already make a reservation for when it does open on June 24, 2023.

Au diable vert

Price: $15 per person for 2 hours of tubing, with a late return fee of $1 per minute

Address: 169, chemin Staines, Glen Sutton, QC J0E 2K0

Why You Should Go: To relax, look at nature, skim your fingers over the water and enjoy yourself for a little while.

For more details and to make a reservation, visit the park's website here.

Willa Holt
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog, often found covering weird and wonderful real estate and local politics from her home base in Montreal.
