You Can Float Your Worries Away At This River Tube Course 1.5 Hours From Montreal
It's like a lazy river at a waterpark except the waterpark is nature!
On the blue-green waters of the Missisquoi River in Glen Sutton, Quebec, you can lie back on a cushioned bed of inflatable plastic and gently float down a kilometre of water without worrying about how long it'll take to get home. This river tube course located just an hour and a half outside Montreal, the Au diable vert river tubing course offers a calming, au frais experience that only requires a little planning on your part.
You'll pay $15 per person for two hours of tube time, with a late fee of $1 for every extra minute that you spend not returning your tube. The course takes around 30 minutes to complete, so you'll have plenty of time within your two-hour reservation to go back to the start and do it all over again.
The river ranges between three inches and three feet in depth, so it shouldn't be a challenging ride even for weaker or less confident swimmers. Though the course hasn't yet opened for the summer, you can already make a reservation for when it does open on June 24, 2023.
Au diable vert
Price: $15 per person for 2 hours of tubing, with a late return fee of $1 per minute
Address: 169, chemin Staines, Glen Sutton, QC J0E 2K0
Why You Should Go: To relax, look at nature, skim your fingers over the water and enjoy yourself for a little while.
For more details and to make a reservation, visit the park's website here.