You Can Ride Bike Trains Along The Shore Of A Quebec Lake This Summer
Pedal along train tracks that run through groves, past fields and along a lake. 🚴
You'll once again be able to ride bike trains around a Quebec lake this summer. Vélorails is opening for the 2023 season on June 10. The enterprise has transformed 15 kilometres of rails along the western shore of Chaudière-Appalaches' Lake Aylmer into a novel recreational activity.
Visitors hop aboard a contraption consisting of two bikes joined by a central platform. They then cycle their way down the tracks, the platform holding them in place on the rails. A rear bench makes room for additional, pedal-averse companions.
Vélorails has three expeditions available, all originating in the town of Beaulac-Garthby. The first two are both 10-kilometre round-trips, either north toward the town of Disraeli or south toward Saint-Gérard. The third, more ambitious expedition totals 18 kilometres and is a round-trip between Beaulac-Garthby and Saint-Gérard.
The company estimates the 10-kilometre voyages take 90 minutes. The 18-kilometre trip takes two and a half hours.
Reservations are mandatory. The shorter expeditions cost $55 per vehicle and the longer expeditions are $70 per vehicle, taxes included.
Vélorails says the bike train contraptions must have at least two pedallers and can accommodate up to five people total, including a maximum of two adults. Dogs are not allowed. Cyclists also may not "use any substance that may affect the safe progress of the ride."
The complete list of rules is online.
Vélorails Bike Trains
Price:
- $55 per vehicle for a 10-kilometre round-trip expedition.
- $70 per vehicle for an 18-kilometre round-trip expedition.
- June 10 to October 8, 2023.
- Online, reservations are only possible through September 3.
- Departures at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for the 10-kilometre trips.
- Departures at 2:30 p.m. for the 18-kilometre trips.
- Reservations are mandatory.
Where: 3, rue Saint-Jacques, Beaulac-Garthby, QC
