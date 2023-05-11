You Can Rent A Paddleboard For $45/Day In Montreal This Summer & Take It Wherever You Want
Paddle your worries away! ☀️
If you're looking to gear up for some fun in the sun this summer season, then Aqua MTL has got you covered. The paddleboard rental company is offering portable paddleboards for as little as $45 a day.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or a beginner at best, you can take your board anywhere you want and paddle your worries away all summer long. Aqua MTL officially opens for the season on Friday, May 12 and will run until September 30. Reservations can be made on Aqua MTL socials by using the "book now" feature or contacting them directly via direct message.
All you have to do is sign an electronic waiver and pick up your paddleboards from one of their three locations — in Laval, Lachine or Pierrefonds. One paddleboard goes for $45 a day, and two paddleboards can be rented for $75 for the day. For those looking to rent a paddleboard for an extended period of time, Aqua MTL allows you to rent up to six paddleboards for up to a week at a time (prices vary).
The rentals include one 10'6" portable paddleboard, paddle, lifejacket, safety leash, manual pump and carrying bag. Considering the boards are packed safely and securely prior to being inflated, you can transport them in a car with ease.
Packed paddleboards.Courtesy of Aqua MTL
Once picked up, you can take your paddleboard anywhere you please in Quebec, so long as you return it after your allotted time is up. Oh, and there's no security deposit needed. All the team needs is a signature.
A waterproof cellphone protector is also available upon request.
Happy paddleboardin'!
Aqua MTL Paddleboard Rental
Price: Varies depending on number of paddleboards and days reserved
When: May 12 to September 30, 2023
Where:
- Laval — Astrofit Gym - 3082 ave. Francis-Hughes, Laval, QC
- Lachine – VIP Nutrition Bar - 1495 rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
- Pierrefonds — 324 rue Laurin, Montreal, QC (Next to Highway 13)