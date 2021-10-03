You Can Get Pink Burgers At This Montreal Restaurant The Entire Month Of October
In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, all burgers at the Montreal restaurant La Belle et La Boeuf will be served on pink buns for the entire month of October.
The buns are made pink from natural food colouring and proceeds from each burger bought during the month will be donated to La Fondation du Cancer du Sein du Québec.
And since a burger and a beer make the perfect combination, $1 of every Perroquet IPA sold during October will also be donated to the foundation.
Regular bread is available upon request — so no need to worry if you feel like sticking with the basics.
Whenever your next burger craving hits, make sure to keep La Belle et La Boeuf in mind.
Pink Burgers At La Belle Et La Boeuf
When: Until October 31, 2021
Where: All La Belle et La Boeuf locations
Why You Need To Go: Every burger you eat means more donations to cancer research.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.