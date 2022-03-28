You Can Swim In This Gorgeous Blue Lake Nestled Between Steep Cliffs 2 Hours From Montreal
Travel restrictions are lifting right in time for road trip season. Why not ease back into travelling again by taking the drive to one of Vermont's hidden gems? Perfect for nature-lovers and a quick drive from Stanstead, Lake Willoughby is an Instagrammable road trip destination.
Lake Willoughby is so stunning because it's right between two gorgeous mountains, Mount Pisgah and Mount Hor. The mountains' sharp cliff-faces give Lake Willoughby its sense of majesty. They also provide opportunities for hiking, for all you outdoorsy types who don't just want to lounge by the water all day.
Mount Pisgah has hiking trails that lead you on a 6.6 kilometre round trip for two hours and forty-five minutes with views of the lake below, according to All Trails. The trail to the top of Mount Hor is 8.53 kilometres long and takes three hours to hike. Both are in Vermont's Willoughby State Forest. The government of Vermont publishes park rules online.
The lake has two public beaches, perfect for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding. The White Caps Campground rents out equipment, so you're all covered. The beach is also an ideal place to plant a beach chair and read a nice, long book — or take some amazing photos.
There are plenty of places to stay near the lake, but the most notable is the WilloughVale Inn and Cottages, which, like the name suggests, provides rooms and private lakeside cabins. As of the time of writing, cottages go for $295 per night — not too shabby when split between a group of friends.
Where: Westmore, Vermont
Distance from Montreal: Two hours, five minutes
Details: An eight-kilometre lake framed by steep cliffs with two public beaches, accommodations, and a state forest with hiking trails.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.