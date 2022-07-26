You Can Try Glow-In-The-Dark Paddleboarding At Night Only 1 Hour From Montreal
It's around $25 if you bring your own paddleboard. 🌌
You can compete with the moon and stars to see what glows more out on Lake Champlain this summer. The O Lac Aquatic Centre is offering night-time paddleboard and kayak sessions on illuminated crafts. Once the sun goes down, the colourful, glowing vessels become the only source of light on the water.
The glow-in-the-dark sessions take place in Venise-en-Québec just one hour south of Montreal near the US border.
Each excursion starts at 9:30 p.m. and lasts an hour. You're expected to arrive half an hour early to get ready.
The activity costs $40 per person (plus tax) unless you have your own equipment, in which case the price drops to $25 per person (plus tax).
If you go the rental route, both paddleboards and kayaks (single or double) are available and come with all the necessary accessories, including a life vest and glow-in-the-dark accessories.
You should also bring your own headlamp and mosquito repellent.
To book your spot you need to send an email to centreolac@gmail.com and them know how many people will be taking part and whether you need to rent a paddleboard or kayak. If you get enough friends together, you have the option of booking a fully private trip on the lake.
Glow-In-The-Dark Paddleboard Nights With O Lac
When: July 29 & 30, August 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 & 27, and September 3 & 10.
Where: 200 Ave. de Venise O., Venise-en-Quebec
Cost: $40 per person, $25 if you bring your own paddle board plus tax.