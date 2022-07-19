Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

ontario beaches

This Sandy Ontario Beach 4.5 Hours From Montreal Has Clear Turquoise Water

Take a day trip to Ontario, just for fun.

Staff Writer
Person on a stand-up paddleboard on Lake Ontario at Darlington Beach. Right: aerial view of Darlington Beach and Lake Ontario.

@outdoorsycouple | Instagram, @ryancarbonette | Instagram

Picture sparkling blue waters edged with sand, glittering turquoise under the midday sun… You lazily flip through a good book, developing a healthy tan with the occasional break to dip your toes into the water. Sounds good? You’re in luck — this is no tropical destination, it's an Ontario beach four and a half short hours from Montreal.

Tucked into the north edge of Lake Ontario lies this picturesque beachfront getaway: Darlington Provincial Park, just east of Oshawa.

Photos on social media appear to show bright blue waters and a sandy beach, which offers activities including canoeing and paddle boarding alongside swimming in the lake. Keep in mind there are no lifeguards on duty and pets are not allowed on the beaches.

For beginner hikers or those who just want a relaxing walk, perhaps try the gentle Waterfront Trail, a 2.6 km stroll along the shoreline.

Stay for the evening to watch the sunset over the lake, which stretches into the horizon from the beach. In social media posts, the water appears to take on an especially bright blue hue on clear, sunny days. So maybe check the weather before you go.

If you can handle the drive from Montreal, this vacation spot looks like a hidden Ontario gem, worth an overnight stay if you enjoy good old-fashioned camping. To reserve your spot, visit the park website listed below.

Sandy beach at Darlington Provincial Park

Price: Between $12.25 and $21 for a parking day pass

Address: Darlington Provincial Park, Bowmanville, ON

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

