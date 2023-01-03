You Could Win A Trip To Go See The Montreal Canadiens Play In Vegas By Eating At St-Hubert
There's over $185,000 in prizes to be won!
Are you a huge Montreal Canadiens fan? Do you also enjoy a festive atmosphere and a good rotisserie chicken? Well, you're in luck: St-Hubert's St-Fans Contest is back for the fourth year in a row.
For eight weeks, St-Hubert will be in full-on hockey mode. Several locations will be broadcasting Canadiens games so that fans can watch their favourite team play while enjoying delicious food in a cozy atmosphere. It's the perfect winter hangout spot for hockey nights with friends.
St-Hubert | Facebook
From January 3 to February 27, for every meal ordered from a participating St-Hubert, you'll get an entry code for the St-Fans Contest. A wide variety of prizes are up for grabs, including four trips to Las Vegas to see a Habs game courtesy of Air Canada, a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend on a 36-month lease, and over 1,500 instant prizes! With over $185,000 in prizes to be won, you'll be craving St-Hubert every night!
Plus, if you order a Mixed Platter for takeout or delivery, you'll get not one, but two unique entry codes. If you're not familiar with the Mixed Platter, it's a crowd-pleasing sharing plate that includes crispy chicken fillets, cheese sticks, chicken wings, and sweet potato fries.
It's important to note that you'll get a contest card for each meal ordered, not just each order. If you order five meals, you get five entries. So invite your friends — the more the merrier!
Courtesy of St-Hubert
In addition to their famous rotisserie chicken dishes, they also serve delicious ribs, poutines, and crispy chicken burgers as well as various salads and comforting soups.
St-Hubert can be a huge ally during Montreal Canadiens games — it too has strong wings — and with the St-Fans Contest, the restaurant is the place to be for any hockey fan. Go St-Fans go!
Courtesy of St-Hubert
The restaurant chain is a proud partner of the Habs and has been serving more than 28 million meals each year from over 120 rotisseries since 1951.
If you want to know more about St-Hubert, you can visit their website, their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages, and their Youtube channel.